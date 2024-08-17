KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KRYZA Exchange

KRYZA Exchange launched on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759707 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

