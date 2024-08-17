Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in APA by 12.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in APA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in APA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in APA by 18.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.25. 3,230,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

