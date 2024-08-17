Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 526,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.