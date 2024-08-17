Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,442 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 526,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
