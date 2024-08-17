Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 885,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,594. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

