Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 13.8% in July

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 243,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,326 shares in the company, valued at $370,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Lantern Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 17,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,602. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Further Reading

