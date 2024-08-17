Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Largo has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Largo by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

