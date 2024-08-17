Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Largo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.
Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter.
Largo Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Largo by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.