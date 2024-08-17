LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.79. 64,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.54. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

LAVA Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 228.02%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

