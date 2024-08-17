Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 255,293 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 457,904 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

