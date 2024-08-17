LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREE

LendingTree Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $669.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.