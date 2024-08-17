Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 16,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 44,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Lenovo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Lenovo Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

