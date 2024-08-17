Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.26

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 22421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Li Ning Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

