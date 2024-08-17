Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Shares Up 9.3%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 11,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 38,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

