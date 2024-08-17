Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE LAC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 5,176,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,666. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after buying an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.