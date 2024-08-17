LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $196.45

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.45 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 205.49 ($2.62). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.61), with a volume of 5,808,299 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.20) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
LondonMetric Property Trading Down 0.3 %
LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.44%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,090.91%.
Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property
In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £467,732.85 ($597,207.42). Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
