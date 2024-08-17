Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

