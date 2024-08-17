Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

Shares of LKFLF remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

