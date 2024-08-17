Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
Shares of LKFLF remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Company Profile
