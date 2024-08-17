Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1.75.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,542,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

