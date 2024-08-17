Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 2.5% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 12,551,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 19,968,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 2,697,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after buying an additional 1,975,400 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

