LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6,644.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

LYB stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

