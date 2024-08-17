Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 1,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.
About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.
