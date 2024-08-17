Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as high as C$9.26. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 5,050 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 1.0 %

Magellan Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$517.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.