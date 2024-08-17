Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Magna International Price Performance

MGA stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Magna International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Magna International by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

