Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.5 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $28.02 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

