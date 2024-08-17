Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.5 days.
Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $28.02 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.
