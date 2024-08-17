Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mantle has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $72.68 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58977984 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $104,358,704.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

