Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,899,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 7,165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.3 days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of MPFRF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

