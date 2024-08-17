Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,899,800 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 7,165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.3 days.
Mapfre Stock Performance
Shares of MPFRF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
About Mapfre
