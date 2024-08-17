Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 15,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 12,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

