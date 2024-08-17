Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Marchex accounts for approximately 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Stories

