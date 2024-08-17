Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,831,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

GOOG traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. 16,853,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,137,693 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

