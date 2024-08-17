Mark Wiedman Sells 11,061 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

BLK stock opened at $872.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $818.31 and its 200 day moving average is $802.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

