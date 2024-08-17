Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.8 %

MAKSY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.