Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.77. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

