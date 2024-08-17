Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,293 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock worth $730,399,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

MA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $448.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

