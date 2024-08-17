Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Mdex has a market cap of $13.42 million and $611,368.59 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

