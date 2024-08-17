Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Medpace worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Medpace by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.12. 174,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.21 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

