Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

