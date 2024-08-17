Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. 5,374,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

