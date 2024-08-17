MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,977.97. 245,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,999.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,691.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,631.82. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.