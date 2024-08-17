Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $230.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $210.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.