Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.92 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Metal has a total market cap of $61.09 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

