Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.15. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 6.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.
Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile
Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.
