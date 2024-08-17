Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.65

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.15. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.