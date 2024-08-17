Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. 4,192,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,539. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.