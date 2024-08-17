Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Update

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 196,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 65,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $26,334.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,350,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

