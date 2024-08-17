Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.20

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 104443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 513.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

