Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $365,420,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. The stock had a trading volume of 816,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

