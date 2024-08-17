Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,919 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

