Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

