Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,216 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 28,877 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

