Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.57. 277,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,878. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $131.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

