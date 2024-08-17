Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,179.31. The stock had a trading volume of 564,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,058. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,185.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $995.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

