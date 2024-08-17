Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after buying an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 41,956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,856,000.

SUSA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,087. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

